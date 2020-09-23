Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - September 23, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Artisan Developing World Advisor (APDYX): 1.15% expense ratio and 1.03% management fee. APDYX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With annual returns of 14.94% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

AB Discovery Growth A (CHCLX): 0.95% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. CHCLX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. CHCLX, with annual returns of 11.52% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Alger Capital Appreciation Z (ACAZX): 0.85% expense ratio and 0.77% management fee. ACAZX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.14% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

