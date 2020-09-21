Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - September 21, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MSIF International Opportunities I (MIOIX): 0.99% expense ratio and 0.78% management fee. MIOIX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With annual returns of 15.22% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Hartford Core Equity Institutional (HGIIX): 0.45% expense ratio and 0.34% management fee. HGIIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.7% over the last five years, HGIIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

VALIC Company I Large Cap Growth Fund (VLCGX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. VLCGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.6% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

