Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - September 18, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Principal Large Cap Growth I Institutional (PLGIX): 0.68% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PLGIX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 16.43% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Select Technology (FSPTX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. FSPTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 22.89% over the last five years, FSPTX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund F (LBFFX). Expense ratio: 0.97%. Management fee: 0.7%. Five year annual return: 10.86%. LBFFX is categorized as a Convertible Bonds fund, and in the fixed income world, these funds are quite unique. These types of securities are a hybrid, meaning they have components of both fixed income and equity.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

