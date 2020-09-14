Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - September 14, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Adviser (PAMCX). PAMCX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.03%, management fee of 0.61%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.34%.

Touchstone Large Company Growth Institutional (DSMLX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. DSMLX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 14.03% over the last five years, DSMLX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund I (LCFYX). Expense ratio: 0.86%. Management fee: 0.7%. Five year annual return: 10.99%. LCFYX is categorized as a Convertible Bonds fund, and in the fixed income world, these funds are quite unique. These types of securities are a hybrid, meaning they have components of both fixed income and equity.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

