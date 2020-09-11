Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - September 11, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

VY T. Rower Price Diversified Mid Cap Growth Advisor (IAXAX): 1.27% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. IAXAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. IAXAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.23%.

Janus Henderson Forty T (JACTX) is a stand out amongst its peers. JACTX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 16.01%, expense ratio of 0.92% and management fee of 0.63%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Franklin DynaTech A (FKDNX): 0.83% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FKDNX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 18.18% over the last five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

