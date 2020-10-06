Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - October 06, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Select Technology (FSPTX). FSPTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.71%, management fee of 0.54%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 22.89%.

AllianzGI Mid-Cap Fund R (PRMRX): 1.39% expense ratio and 0.87% management fee. PRMRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. PRMRX, with annual returns of 12.53% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

VALIC Company I Small Cap Strategic Growth (VSSGX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VSSGX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund investing in a wide variety of equities, no matter the size of the company and as long as the firm exhibits growth characteristics. VSSGX has an expense ratio of 0.95%, management fee of 0.85%, and annual returns of 10.06% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

