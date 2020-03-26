Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - March 26, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MSIF Global Franchise A (MSFBX): 1.17% expense ratio and 0.76% management fee. MSFBX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With annual returns of 11.09% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Nationwide Growth Fund IS (NGISX): 0.72% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. NGISX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 13.14% over the last five years, NGISX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth Retail (LCGRX). Expense ratio: 1.19%. Management fee: 0.75%. Five year annual return: 11.23%. LCGRX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

