Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - March 20, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth S (CMVSX): 0.87% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. CMVSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. CMVSX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.17%.

Nicholas Limited Edition N (NNLEX) is a stand out amongst its peers. NNLEX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 10.43%, expense ratio of 1.15% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Hartford Stock HLS IA (HSTAX). Expense ratio: 0.51%. Management fee: 0.48%. Five year annual return: 11.63%. HSTAX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.