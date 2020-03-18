Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - March 18, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity I (MSGZX): 0.86% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. MSGZX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. MSGZX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.98%.

MFS International Value Fund R4 (MINHX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MINHX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. With five-year annualized performance of 10.13%, expense ratio of 0.72% and management fee of 0.61%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

American Funds Growth Fund of America R2 (RGABX): 1.42% expense ratio and 0.27% management fee. RGABX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 11.53%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.