Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - March 16, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Victory RS Global Growth R (RGGKX): 1.1% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. RGGKX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. With annual returns of 15.47% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth C (OLGCX): 1.43% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. OLGCX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. OLGCX, with annual returns of 14.4% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Franklin International Growth Adviser (FNGZX): 0.8% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. FNGZX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. With a five-year annual return of 10.41%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

