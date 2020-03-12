Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - March 12, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider DFA US Sustainability Core I (DFSIX). DFSIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.25%, management fee of 0.23%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.04%.

Commerce Mid Cap Growth (CFAGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. CFAGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 12.35%, expense ratio of 0.81% and management fee of 0.5%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

TIAA-CREF Enhanced Large Cap Growth Index Institutional (TLIIX): 0.32% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. TLIIX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.91% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

