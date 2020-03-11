Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - March 11, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Vanguard Equity Income Investor (VEIPX) has a 0.27% expense ratio and 0.26% management fee. VEIPX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 10.07% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

American Beacon Stephens Mid Cap Growth A (STMGX): 1.25% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. STMGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With yearly returns of 12.37% over the last five years, STMGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth I (LADYX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. LADYX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. LADYX has an expense ratio of 0.69%, management fee of 0.51%, and annual returns of 10.09% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

