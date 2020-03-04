Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - March 04, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock I (MGTIX): 0.48% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MGTIX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 14.26% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Fidelity Series Allocation Sector Equity (FSAEX): 0.06% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FSAEX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. FSAEX, with annual returns of 10.84% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Eaton Vance Focused Value Opportunity I (EIFVX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. EIFVX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. EIFVX has an expense ratio of 0.8%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 10.14% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

