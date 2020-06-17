Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - June 17, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity Advisor Series Equity Gr (FMFMX): 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FMFMX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. FMFMX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.6%.

MSIF Global Opportunity Portfolio A (MGGPX). Expense ratio: 1.22%. Management fee: 0.74%. MGGPX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.84% over the last five years.

Matthews China Small Companies Investor (MCSMX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MCSMX is a Pacific Rim - Equity fund, which usually invest in companies with a big presence in the export-focused markets of Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Korea. MCSMX has an expense ratio of 1.42%, management fee of 1%, and annual returns of 13.59% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

