Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - June 05, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Brown Advisory Growth Equity Investor (BIAGX): 0.84% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. BIAGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. BIAGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.84%.

Virtus KAR Small Cap Sustain Growth I (PXSGX): 1.11% expense ratio and 0.81% management fee. PXSGX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. PXSGX, with annual returns of 16.06% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Riverbridge Growth Fund Investor (RIVRX): 1.21% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. RIVRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.32% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

