Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - June 03, 2020

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

T. Rowe Price Media & Telecomm (PRMTX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PRMTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With annual returns of 13.93% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Janus Henderson Forty I (JCAPX) is a stand out amongst its peers. JCAPX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 10.9%, expense ratio of 0.68% and management fee of 0.63%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

MSIF Global Opportunity Portfolio L (MGGLX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MGGLX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. MGGLX has an expense ratio of 1.28%, management fee of 0.74%, and annual returns of 12.92% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

