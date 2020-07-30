Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - July 30, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

MSIF Growth Portfolio I (MSEQX): 0.58% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. MSEQX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. MSEQX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 24.02%.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund A (OTCAX). Expense ratio: 1.05%. Management fee: 0.69%. OTCAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.25% over the last five years.

Oppenheimer Discovery Y (ODIYX): 0.84% expense ratio and 0.62% management fee. ODIYX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 13.11%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

