Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - July 28, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

WCM Focused Global Growth Investor (WFGGX): 1.3% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. WFGGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. WFGGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.63%.

BMO Large-Cap Growth Fund A (BALGX): 0.79% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. BALGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. BALGX, with annual returns of 11.74% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund R2 (JMGZX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JMGZX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. JMGZX has an expense ratio of 1.49%, management fee of 0.65%, and annual returns of 11.74% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

