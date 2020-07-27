Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - July 27, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R2 (JLGZX): 1.19% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. JLGZX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. JLGZX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 17.46%.

MSIF International Opportunities A (MIOPX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MIOPX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With five-year annualized performance of 13.69%, expense ratio of 1.29% and management fee of 0.78%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Goldman Sachs Small/Mid-Cap Growth Service Class (GSMQX). Expense ratio: 1.43%. Management fee: 0.85%. Five year annual return: 10.75%. GSMQX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

