Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - July 24, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Dreyfus/Boston Small/Mid-Cap Growth I (SDSCX): 0.74% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. SDSCX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. SDSCX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 16.43%.

Invesco Summit P (SMMIX): 0.86% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. SMMIX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. SMMIX, with annual returns of 15.1% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Hartford Core Equity R5 (HGITX): 0.49% expense ratio and 0.34% management fee. HGITX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 10.71%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

