Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - July 23, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

AB Discovery Growth I (CHCIX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. CHCIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With annual returns of 12.68% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

State Street Institutional Premier Growth Equity Services (SSPSX): 0.65% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. SSPSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 14.23% over the last five years, SSPSX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Lord Abbett Convertible Fund I (LCFYX): 0.86% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. LCFYX is a Convertible Bonds fund, which are unique investment opportunities because they have both fixed income and equity components, making them hybrid securities. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.99% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

