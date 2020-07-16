Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - July 16, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Adviser (FGADX) has a 0.69% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. FGADX is a Sector - Precious Metal mutual fund, typically investing in companies that are involved in the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With yearly returns of 12.83% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock R (RRGSX): 1.18% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. RRGSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. RRGSX, with annual returns of 14.04% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Eagle Mid Cap Growth I (HAGIX): 0.73% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. HAGIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.07% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

