Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - January 31, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

MassMutual Select Equity Opportunities Service Class (MMFYX): 0.94% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. MMFYX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. MMFYX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.62%.

MFS Global New Discovery R6 (GLNNX): 1.16% expense ratio and 0.98% management fee. GLNNX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 11.3% over the last five years, GLNNX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

T. Rowe Price New Horizons (PRNHX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PRNHX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. PRNHX has an expense ratio of 0.76%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 16.24% over the past five years.

