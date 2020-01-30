Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - January 30, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

AB Discovery Growth Adviser (CHCYX): 0.72% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. CHCYX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With annual returns of 11.65% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional (NMVLX). Expense ratio: 0.93%. Management fee: 0.75%. NMVLX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.88% over the last five years.

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth I (OGGFX): 0.99% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. OGGFX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With a five-year annual return of 14.48%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

