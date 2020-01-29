Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - January 29, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider AQR Large Cap Momentum Style I (AMOMX). AMOMX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.4%, management fee of 0.25%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.64%.

BlackRock Mid Cap Growth Equity A (BMGAX): 1.05% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. BMGAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. BMGAX, with annual returns of 14.24% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Harbor Large Cap Value Admiral (HRLVX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. HRLVX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. HRLVX has an expense ratio of 0.93%, management fee of 0.6%, and annual returns of 11.92% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

