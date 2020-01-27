Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - January 27, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Royce International Premier Fund Investment (RIPNX) has a 1.13% expense ratio and 1% management fee. RIPNX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. With yearly returns of 13.03% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund A (PGSGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. PGSGX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 13.04%, expense ratio of 1.24% and management fee of 0.65%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Fidelity Advisor Series Equity Gr (FMFMX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. FMFMX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. FMFMX has an expense ratio of 0.01%, management fee of 0%, and annual returns of 14.8% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

