Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - January 21, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

American Funds Washington Mutual Investors F (WSHFX) has a 0.66% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. WSHFX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 10.52% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Putnam Growth Opportunities R6 (PGOEX): 0.66% expense ratio and 0.58% management fee. PGOEX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 14.9% over the last five years, PGOEX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

American Century Global Gold Investor (BGEIX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. Sector - Precious Metal funds like BGEIX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. BGEIX has an expense ratio of 0.67%, management fee of 0.66%, and annual returns of 10.75% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

