Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - January 20, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund A (OTCAX): 1.09% expense ratio and 0.71% management fee. OTCAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. OTCAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.41%.

TIAA-CREF Social Choice Equity Retirement (TRSCX): 0.42% expense ratio and 0.15% management fee. TRSCX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.43% over the last five years, TRSCX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Growth I (FCIGX). Expense ratio: 1.06%. Management fee: 0.84%. Five year annual return: 14.52%. FCIGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

