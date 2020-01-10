Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - January 10, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Fidelity Advisor Series Equity Gr (FMFMX): 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FMFMX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. FMFMX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.57%.

BMO Low Volatility Equity I (MLVEX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MLVEX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 10.13%, expense ratio of 0.65% and management fee of 0.5%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Eagle Mid Cap Growth A (HAGAX): 1.05% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. HAGAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With a five-year annual return of 10.41%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

