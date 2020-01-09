Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - January 09, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R2 (MIRGX): 0.98% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MIRGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MIRGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.32%.

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth I (NBMLX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. NBMLX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 11.12% over the last five years, NBMLX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

MSIF Global Franchise I (MSFAX): 0.91% expense ratio and 0.76% management fee. MSFAX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 11.24% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

