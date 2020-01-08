Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - January 08, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R5 (MIGNX): 0.38% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MIGNX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. MIGNX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 14.01%.

Baird Midcap Investor (BMDSX) is a stand out amongst its peers. BMDSX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 10.79%, expense ratio of 1.06% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Virtus KAR Small Cap Sustain Growth I (PXSGX). Expense ratio: 1.11%. Management fee: 0.82%. Five year annual return: 22.61%. PXSGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

