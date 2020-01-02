Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - January 02, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund K (FAGKX) has a 0.41% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. FAGKX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund with holdings across small, medium, and large-cap levels in order to increase diversification. With yearly returns of 10.26% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth Retail (LCGRX) is a stand out amongst its peers. LCGRX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 10.9%, expense ratio of 1.19% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Nicholas II Fund N (NNTWX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NNTWX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. NNTWX has an expense ratio of 0.96%, management fee of 0.52%, and annual returns of 11.14% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

