Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - February 28, 2020
If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.
Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.
Mar Vista Strategic Growth Institutional (MVSGX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. MVSGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MVSGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.52%.
Boston Trust Small Cap Fund (BOSOX): 1% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. BOSOX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. BOSOX, with annual returns of 10.23% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
PIMCO StocksPLUS Absolute Return A (PTOAX): 1.04% expense ratio and 0.79% management fee. PTOAX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 10.52%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
Zacks Investment Research
