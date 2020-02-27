Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - February 27, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

AB Small Cap Growth Adviser (QUAYX): 0.91% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. QUAYX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. With annual returns of 14.02% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core I (BDSIX): 0.49% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. BDSIX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. BDSIX, with annual returns of 10.1% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund HLS IA (HIMCX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.66% management fee. HIMCX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund. These funds usually seek a stock portfolio of various size and style, which allows for diversification when the focus is on companies with a market cap in the range of $2 billion to $10 billion. With a five-year annual return of 11.74%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

