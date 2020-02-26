Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - February 26, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

VALIC Company II Socially Responsible Fund (VCSRX): 0.56% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. VCSRX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 10.96% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Virtus KAR International Small-Cap I (VIISX) is a stand out amongst its peers. VIISX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. With five-year annualized performance of 12.89%, expense ratio of 1.3% and management fee of 0.99%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Vanguard Capital Opportunity Investor (VHCOX). Expense ratio: 0.44%. Management fee: 0.42%. Five year annual return: 12.38%. VHCOX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.