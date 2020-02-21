Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - February 21, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Hartford Core Equity R5 (HGITX): 0.49% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. HGITX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. HGITX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.64%.

Principal Large Cap Growth I J (PLGJX) is a stand out amongst its peers. PLGJX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 15.12%, expense ratio of 0.82% and management fee of 0.6%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

PIMCO StocksPLUS Admiral (PPLAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PPLAX is an Allocation Balanced mutual fund. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. PPLAX has an expense ratio of 0.75%, management fee of 0.5%, and annual returns of 11.3% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.