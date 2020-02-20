Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - February 20, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional (NMVLX) has a 0.91% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. NMVLX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 11.88% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Fidelity Advisor Stock Select Allocation Cap Z (FZAPX). Expense ratio: 0.56%. Management fee: 0.49%. FZAPX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.75% over the last five years.

MFS New Discovery R3 (MNDHX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MNDHX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. MNDHX has an expense ratio of 1.3%, management fee of 0.88%, and annual returns of 13.15% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

