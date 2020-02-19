Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - February 19, 2020
The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.
MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth R3 (MEFNX): 1.41% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. MEFNX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. MEFNX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.3%.
Royce International Premier Fund Investment (RIPNX). Expense ratio: 1.13%. Management fee: 1%. RIPNX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.03% over the last five years.
Vanguard Growth & Income Investor (VQNPX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VQNPX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. VQNPX has an expense ratio of 0.33%, management fee of 0.32%, and annual returns of 11.21% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
