Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - February 19, 2020

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the #1 (Strong Buy) Zacks Rank and have low fees.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth R3 (MEFNX): 1.41% expense ratio and 0.69% management fee. MEFNX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. MEFNX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.3%.

Royce International Premier Fund Investment (RIPNX). Expense ratio: 1.13%. Management fee: 1%. RIPNX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.03% over the last five years.

Vanguard Growth & Income Investor (VQNPX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VQNPX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. VQNPX has an expense ratio of 0.33%, management fee of 0.32%, and annual returns of 11.21% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

