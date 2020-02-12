Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - February 12, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund (TRBCX) has a 0.69% expense ratio and 0.56% management fee. TRBCX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 15.24% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Hirtle Callaghan Growth Equity HCS (HCEGX): 0.25% expense ratio and 0.18% management fee. HCEGX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund. In order to increase diversification, these funds have holdings across small, medium, and large-cap levels. With yearly returns of 13.86% over the last five years, HCEGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Principal Equity Income R5 (PEIQX): 0.77% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. PEIQX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With a five-year annual return of 10.2%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

