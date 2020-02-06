Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - February 06, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

JPMorgan Growth Advantage A (VHIAX): 1.14% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. VHIAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. VHIAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.49%.

BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core I (BDSIX): 0.49% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. BDSIX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With yearly returns of 10.1% over the last five years, BDSIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Direxion Monthly S&P 500 Bull 2X Investor (DXSLX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. DXSLX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. DXSLX has an expense ratio of 1.35%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 18.49% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

