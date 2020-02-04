Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - February 04, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Vanguard PRIMECAP Core Investor (VPCCX). VPCCX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.46%, management fee of 0.44%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.7%.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund HLS IB (HBMCX): 0.95% expense ratio and 0.66% management fee. HBMCX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually features a portfolio with stocks of various styles and sizes, allowing for diversification within a strategy that focuses on mid cap companies. HBMCX, with annual returns of 11.46% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Fidelity Select Computers (FDCPX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. FDCPX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. FDCPX has an expense ratio of 0.76%, management fee of 0.54%, and annual returns of 11.97% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

