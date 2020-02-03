Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - February 03, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Series Growth Company (FCGSX): 0.01% expense ratio and 0% management fee. FCGSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. FCGSX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 16.18%.

Columbia Acorn European Adv (CLOFX): 1.19% expense ratio and 1.16% management fee. CLOFX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. With yearly returns of 10.74% over the last five years, CLOFX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Vanguard Diversified Equity Investor (VDEQX): 0.35% expense ratio and 0% management fee. VDEQX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.76% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

