Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - December 27, 2019

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

MFS Growth R6 (MFEKX): 0.57% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. MFEKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 14.61% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

TIAA-CREF Real Estate Security Retail (TCREX). Expense ratio: 0.81%. Management fee: 0.48%. TCREX is a Sector - Real Estate fund, and these kinds of mutual funds typically invest in eeal estate investment trusts (REITs) due to their taxation rules. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.53% over the last five years.

ClearBridge Small Cap Growth IS (LMOIX). Expense ratio: 0.78%. Management fee: 0.75%. Five year annual return: 11.21%. LMOIX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion.

