Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - December 27, 2019
If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.
Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
MFS Growth R6 (MFEKX): 0.57% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. MFEKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 14.61% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
TIAA-CREF Real Estate Security Retail (TCREX). Expense ratio: 0.81%. Management fee: 0.48%. TCREX is a Sector - Real Estate fund, and these kinds of mutual funds typically invest in eeal estate investment trusts (REITs) due to their taxation rules. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.53% over the last five years.
ClearBridge Small Cap Growth IS (LMOIX). Expense ratio: 0.78%. Management fee: 0.75%. Five year annual return: 11.21%. LMOIX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.
