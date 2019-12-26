Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - December 26, 2019

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

MFS Research R4 (MFRJX): 0.56% expense ratio and 0.43% management fee. MFRJX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MFRJX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.01%.

TIAA-CREF Real Estate Security Premier (TRRPX) is a stand out amongst its peers. TRRPX is categorized as a Sector - Real Estate mutual fund, which typically invests in various real estate investment trusts (REIT) due to their taxation rules. With five-year annualized performance of 11.68%, expense ratio of 0.66% and management fee of 0.48%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Boston Trust Small Cap Fund (BOSOX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. BOSOX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. BOSOX has an expense ratio of 1%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 10.63% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

