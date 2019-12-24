Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - December 24, 2019

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Security I (CSDIX) has a 0.86% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. Sector - Real Estate funds like CSDIX are known to invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs). A popular income vehicle thanks to its taxation rules, a REIT is required to pay out at least 90% of its income annually to avoid double taxation. With yearly returns of 12.64% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Commerce Mid Cap Growth (CFAGX) is a stand out amongst its peers. CFAGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 12.75%, expense ratio of 0.81% and management fee of 0.5%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

T. Rowe Price Financial Services (PRISX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PRISX is a Sector - Finance mutual fund option, which provide investors with a diversified and stabilized investment approach focused on the financial space, which is a notoriously large, complex, and heavily-regulated industry. PRISX has an expense ratio of 0.84%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 10.15% over the past five years.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

