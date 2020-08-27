Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - August 27, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

T. Rowe Price Cap Opportunity (PRCOX): 0.53% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. PRCOX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 10.95% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Victory RS Science&Technology Y (RIFYX) is a stand out amongst its peers. RIFYX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With five-year annualized performance of 22.92%, expense ratio of 1.24% and management fee of 1%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Principal Blue Chip Fund I (PBCKX). Expense ratio: 0.63%. Management fee: 0.61%. Five year annual return: 17.61%. PBCKX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.