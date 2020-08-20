Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - August 20, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

MFS Growth Fund R3 (MFEHX) has a 0.9% expense ratio and 0.54% management fee. MFEHX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 16.32% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund (RPMGX). Expense ratio: 0.74%. Management fee: 0.61%. RPMGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.64% over the last five years.

AQR Large Cap Defensive Style R6 (QUERX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. QUERX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. QUERX has an expense ratio of 0.3%, management fee of 0.25%, and annual returns of 12.01% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

