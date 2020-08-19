Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - August 19, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Mar Vista Strategic Growth Institutional (MVSGX): 0.71% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. MVSGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. MVSGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.2%.

JPMorgan US Equity Fund R5 (JUSRX): 0.54% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JUSRX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.91% over the last five years, JUSRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

MSIF Global Quality Portfolio IS (MGQSX). Expense ratio: 0.85%. Management fee: 0.7%. Five year annual return: 11.76%. MGQSX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

