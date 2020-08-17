Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - August 17, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Select Technology (FSPTX). FSPTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.71%, management fee of 0.54%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 22.89%.

JPMorgan US Equity Fund L (JMUEX): 0.55% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JMUEX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.88% over the last five years, JMUEX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund R4 (OTCJX). Expense ratio: 0.8%. Management fee: 0.69%. Five year annual return: 13.79%. OTCJX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers.

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," they are certainly earning their keep. If not, you may want to look elsewhere.

