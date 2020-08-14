Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - August 14, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are some of the top-performing, best managed funds available. If you're already invested in them, congratulations! If you're not, don't worry - it's never too late to start getting the advantages of these outstanding funds for your retirement.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using our Zacks Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

John Hancock2 Capital Appreciation NAV (JHCPX) has a 0.74% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. JHCPX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 16.88% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

MSIF Small Company Growth Portfolio A (MSSMX): 1.29% expense ratio and 0.92% management fee. MSSMX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. With yearly returns of 13.58% over the last five years, MSSMX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

American Century Global Growth R6 (AGGDX): 0.73% expense ratio and 0.72% management fee. AGGDX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.43% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Investing in underperforming mutual funds is just one of the key errors that can derail your retirement plans.

To learn more, read our just-released report: 9 Retirement Mistakes You Need to Avoid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.